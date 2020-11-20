Short Interest in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM) Grows By 70.8%

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, a growth of 70.8% from the October 15th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust stock opened at $14.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.02. BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust has a one year low of $10.41 and a one year high of $14.75.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a $0.058 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 19.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust in the second quarter valued at about $91,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 40.2% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 110.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 4,332 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust in the third quarter valued at about $157,000.

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

