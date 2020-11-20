Short Interest in Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT) Expands By 68.7%

Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,370,000 shares, an increase of 68.7% from the October 15th total of 2,590,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,890,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NASDAQ:CNDT opened at $4.17 on Friday. Conduent has a 52 week low of $1.54 and a 52 week high of $6.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $872.72 million, a P/E ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.27.

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.12. Conduent had a positive return on equity of 11.40% and a negative net margin of 16.35%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $996.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Conduent will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Conduent by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 16,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 4,321 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Conduent by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 293,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 3,442 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Conduent by 439.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 177,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 144,328 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Conduent by 185.4% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 153,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 99,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in Conduent during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. 71.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Conduent from $3.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Conduent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Conduent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Conduent presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.83.

Conduent Company Profile

Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries.

