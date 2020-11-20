Short Interest in FDM Group (Holdings) plc (OTCMKTS:FDDMF) Decreases By 20.0%

FDM Group (Holdings) plc (OTCMKTS:FDDMF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a decrease of 20.0% from the October 15th total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Separately, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of FDM Group in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get FDM Group alerts:

OTCMKTS FDDMF opened at $13.75 on Friday. FDM Group has a 1 year low of $13.75 and a 1 year high of $13.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.75.

FDM Group Company Profile

FDM Group (Holdings) plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, North America, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company is involved in recruiting, training, and placing its own IT and business consultants across various technical and business disciplines, including development, testing, project management and support office, data and operations services, business analysis, business intelligence, production support, client training, and information security.

Featured Story: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for FDM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FDM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.