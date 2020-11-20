Short Interest in Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) Drops By 20.1%

Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,740,000 shares, a drop of 20.1% from the October 15th total of 4,680,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 416,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.0 days. Currently, 12.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ FIXX opened at $9.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $439.97 million, a PE ratio of -3.50 and a beta of -0.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.69. Homology Medicines has a 12-month low of $9.19 and a 12-month high of $22.50.

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.19. Homology Medicines had a negative return on equity of 53.10% and a negative net margin of 5,764.94%. As a group, analysts forecast that Homology Medicines will post -3.14 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Homology Medicines by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. American Investment Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Homology Medicines by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 31,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Homology Medicines by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Homology Medicines by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Homology Medicines by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. 83.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on FIXX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Homology Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 13th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Homology Medicines from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub upgraded Homology Medicines from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Homology Medicines from $32.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Homology Medicines in a report on Monday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

Homology Medicines Company Profile

Homology Medicines, Inc, a genetic medicines company, focuses on transforming the lives of patients suffering from rare genetic diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing across a range of genetic disorders.

