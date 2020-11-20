Short Interest in Intermediate Capital Group plc (OTCMKTS:ICGUF) Rises By 70.1%

Intermediate Capital Group plc (OTCMKTS:ICGUF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 101,900 shares, a growth of 70.1% from the October 15th total of 59,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

ICGUF stock opened at $16.17 on Friday. Intermediate Capital Group has a 12 month low of $6.58 and a 12 month high of $22.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.96.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Intermediate Capital Group in a report on Wednesday.

About Intermediate Capital Group

Intermediate Capital Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct it specializes in private debt, credit and equity investments. It invests in middle market, mature, growth capital, reinvestment, industry consolidations, bridge financing, restructuring of a shareholder base, acquisitions, public to private transactions with or without private equity backing, leveraged and acquisition finance, leveraged credit, partnership equity, management buyouts and management buyins, secondary investments, development capital, public quoted company finance, off-balance-sheet finance, refinancing and recapitalizations, and pre-IPO financing.

