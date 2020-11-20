Short Interest in Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR) Decreases By 19.8%

Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR) saw a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 181,800 shares, a decrease of 19.8% from the October 15th total of 226,600 shares. Approximately 5.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,350,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDRR opened at $2.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48. The stock has a market cap of $10.29 million, a P/E ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.91 and its 200 day moving average is $1.74. Medalist Diversified REIT has a 52-week low of $1.03 and a 52-week high of $6.13.

About Medalist Diversified REIT

Medalist Diversified REIT Inc is a Maryland corporation formed on September 28, 2015. Beginning with taxable year ended December 31, 2017, company operated in a manner qualifying as a real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ), and have elected to be taxed as a REIT for federal income tax purposes. Company serves as the general partner of Medalist Diversified Holdings, LP which was formed as a Delaware limited partnership on September 29, 2015.

