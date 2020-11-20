Short Interest in Nomura Real Estate Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NMEHF) Increases By 67.2%

Nomura Real Estate Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NMEHF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 56,000 shares, a growth of 67.2% from the October 15th total of 33,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of NMEHF opened at $19.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.25. Nomura Real Estate has a 52-week low of $18.00 and a 52-week high of $19.25.

About Nomura Real Estate

Nomura Real Estate Holdings, Inc operates as a real estate company in Japan and internationally. It develops and sells condominiums and houses, elderly housing services, develops rental properties, Internet advertising services for housing, and living assistance services; develops, leases, and manages office buildings, commercial and logistics facilities, and hotels; and engages in the development and sale of real estate, as well as manages fitness club.

