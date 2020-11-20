Short Interest in Otsuka Co. (OTCMKTS:OSUKF) Expands By 67.1%

Otsuka Co. (OTCMKTS:OSUKF) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 146,200 shares, a growth of 67.1% from the October 15th total of 87,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Otsuka in a research report on Monday, September 28th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS:OSUKF opened at $49.20 on Friday. Otsuka has a 52 week low of $44.25 and a 52 week high of $52.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.20.

Otsuka Company Profile

Otsuka Corporation provides system integration, support, and other services in Japan. The company operates through two segments, System Integration Business, and Service and Support Business. The System Integration Business segment offers system services ranging from consulting, system design and development, transport and installation work, and network construction.

