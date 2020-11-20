Short Interest in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) Rises By 70.6%

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 82,900 shares, an increase of 70.6% from the October 15th total of 48,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust stock opened at $13.34 on Friday. Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.97 and a fifty-two week high of $13.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.02.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.0531 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 23rd.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $114,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $149,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $224,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $309,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 2,830 shares during the period. 13.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in companies operating across healthcare, utilities, transportation, water and sewer, and housing sectors.

