Short Interest in RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVE) Increases By 70.8%

RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVE) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 97,200 shares, an increase of 70.8% from the October 15th total of 56,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,820,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

RAVE stock opened at $0.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. RAVE Restaurant Group has a 1 year low of $0.38 and a 1 year high of $2.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.70. The firm has a market cap of $15.30 million, a PE ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 0.92.

About RAVE Restaurant Group

Rave Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises pizza buffet, delivery/carry-out (delco), and express restaurants under the Pizza Inn trademark. It operates in Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants segments. The company's buffet restaurants are located in free standing buildings or strip centers in retail developments that offer dine-in, carryout, and catering services, as well as delivery services.

