Short Interest in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Decreases By 19.7%

Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,910,000 shares, a drop of 19.7% from the October 15th total of 2,380,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 438,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days. Approximately 4.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

MTN stock opened at $276.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.09 billion, a PE ratio of 119.00 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $241.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $208.45. Vail Resorts has a 52 week low of $125.00 and a 52 week high of $300.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The company reported ($3.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.56) by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $77.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.27 million. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 68.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.22) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Vail Resorts will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Ryan H. Siurek sold 709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.68, for a total value of $161,425.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $328,997.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Peter A. Vaughn sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.45, for a total transaction of $231,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,857,386.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,478 shares of company stock valued at $3,732,868 over the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Vail Resorts during the second quarter worth about $114,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Vail Resorts by 2.5% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 53,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Vail Resorts by 18.8% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,046,000 after acquiring an additional 5,249 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Vail Resorts by 135.4% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,765,000 after acquiring an additional 5,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Vail Resorts by 22.0% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. 97.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MTN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Vail Resorts in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $312.00 price objective for the company. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Vail Resorts in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $312.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $235.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Vail Resorts from $204.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Vail Resorts from $233.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.75.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. Its Mountain segment operates Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, Beaver Creek, and Crested Butte Mountain resorts in Colorado; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Mount Sunapee Resort in New Hampshire; Park City resort in Utah; Stowe and Okemo Mountain Resort in Vermont; and Stevens Pass Mountain Resort in Washington.

