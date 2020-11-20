Short Interest in Vinci Sa (OTCMKTS:VCISY) Grows By 67.1%

Vinci Sa (OTCMKTS:VCISY) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, a growth of 67.1% from the October 15th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 126,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on VCISY shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Vinci from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. HSBC lowered shares of Vinci from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Vinci in a report on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Vinci in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vinci in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Vinci has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Vinci stock opened at $25.81 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.65. Vinci has a 1 year low of $14.89 and a 1 year high of $28.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Vinci Company Profile

VINCI SA engages in the concessions and contracting businesses worldwide. The company designs, finances, builds, and operates infrastructure and facilities comprising motorway, bridge and tunnel, airport, rail, and stadium facilities. It operates a motorway concession with a network of 4,443 kilometers in France; and 46 airports worldwide.

