SimCorp A/S (OTCMKTS:SICRF) Short Interest Up 67.9% in October

SimCorp A/S (OTCMKTS:SICRF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 54,400 shares, a growth of 67.9% from the October 15th total of 32,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS:SICRF opened at $115.95 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.06. SimCorp A/S has a twelve month low of $94.78 and a twelve month high of $117.75.

About SimCorp A/S

SimCorp A/S, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment management solutions for asset management, fund management, insurance, life/pension, asset servicing, treasury, sovereign wealth, and wealth management companies, as well as central banks. It provides SimCorp Dimension, an integrated system, which provides multi-asset class support across the investment value chain; SimCorp Sofia, a front-to-back investment management solution for the Italian insurance market; SimCorp Gain, an enterprise data management solution for reference and market data management; and SimCorp Coric, a solution for client communications and reporting automation.

