Sino-Global Shipping America (NASDAQ:SINO) Shares Gap Up to $2.48

Shares of Sino-Global Shipping America, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SINO) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.48, but opened at $2.77. Sino-Global Shipping America shares last traded at $2.59, with a volume of 10,442 shares traded.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Sino-Global Shipping America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $11.32 million, a PE ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 1.47.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sino-Global Shipping America stock. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Sino-Global Shipping America, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SINO) by 211.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,654 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,024 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 2.73% of Sino-Global Shipping America worth $62,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.45% of the company’s stock.

About Sino-Global Shipping America (NASDAQ:SINO)

Sino-Global Shipping America, Ltd. provides shipping and freight logistics integrated solutions in the United States, China, and Hong Kong. Its services include shipping agency services, such as loading/discharging and protective agency services; inland transportation management, and container trucking services.

