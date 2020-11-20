SITE Centers Corp. (NASDAQ:SITC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

SITE Centers Corp. (NASDAQ:SITC) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th.

SITE Centers has a payout ratio of 181.8% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

Get SITE Centers alerts:

SITC opened at $10.26 on Friday. SITE Centers has a 1 year low of $3.60 and a 1 year high of $14.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.27.

SITE Centers (NASDAQ:SITC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $95.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on SITE Centers from $5.75 to $8.20 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. BidaskClub cut SITE Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, November 1st. Finally, Compass Point upgraded SITE Centers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.02.

About SITE Centers

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

Featured Article: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for SITE Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SITE Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.