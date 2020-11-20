SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Capital One Financial

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Capital One Financial in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine raised SITE Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Compass Point raised SITE Centers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th.

Shares of NYSE:SITC opened at $10.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.61 and a beta of 1.35. SITE Centers has a 1 year low of $3.60 and a 1 year high of $14.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

About SITE Centers

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

