Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF) versus Metro Bank (OTCMKTS:MBNKF) Head to Head Review

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF) and Metro Bank (OTCMKTS:MBNKF) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) has a beta of 1.29, indicating that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Metro Bank has a beta of 1.19, indicating that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) and Metro Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) 24.57% 10.59% 0.53% Metro Bank N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) and Metro Bank’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) $7.29 billion 2.83 $2.13 billion N/A N/A Metro Bank $770.89 million 0.16 -$233.16 million ($0.14) -10.00

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) has higher revenue and earnings than Metro Bank.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) and Metro Bank, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) 1 0 1 0 2.00 Metro Bank 1 3 0 0 1.75

Summary

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) beats Metro Bank on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) provides corporate, retail, investment, and private banking services. The company's Large Corporates & Financial Institutions division offers commercial and investment banking services to large corporate and institutional clients in the Nordic region, Germany, and the United Kingdom. Its offerings include equity and debt capital markets transaction services; financing, as well as advice relating to investment banking activities; products and services for cash management and trade finance; brokerage and trading services; post trade investor services such as custody, risk and valuation, and collateral management services; and macroeconomic analysis and securities research services. The company's Corporate & Private Customers division provides everyday banking services for private individuals and smaller companies, and private banking services for high net worth individuals in the Nordic countries. It also offers complex banking and advisory services to medium-sized companies; and issues cards in the Nordic countries under the SEB's brands, as well as for Eurocard and several other partner brands. Its Baltic division provides full banking and advisory services to private individuals and small and medium-sized corporate customers in Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania. The company's Life division offers life insurance solutions to private, corporate, and institutional clients primarily in the Nordic and Baltic countries. Its offerings include unit-linked, portfolio bond, and traditional insurance, as well as health and sickness insurance. Its Investment Management division provides asset management services through a range of funds and portfolio mandates to institutional investors, as well as retail and private banking clients in Sweden, Denmark, Finland, and Baltic countries. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) was founded in 1856 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

About Metro Bank

Metro Bank PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and commercial banking services in the United Kingdom. The company offers personal banking products and services, including current and savings accounts; residential mortgages; credit cards and personal loans; and safe deposit box services. It also provides business banking products and services comprising business bank, commercial and community current, foreign currency, and insolvency practitioner accounts; deposit accounts, including business and community instant access deposit and fixed term deposit, client premium and flexible client term deposit, and business loan calculator; business and commercial loans and overdrafts, business credit cards, asset financing, invoice financing, and enterprise finance guarantee scheme. In addition, the company offers private banking services, such as private bank, saving, foreign currency, and money management accounts, as well as partnership loans. Metro Bank PLC was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

