Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Short Interest Down 19.8% in October

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) saw a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,550,000 shares, a drop of 19.8% from the October 15th total of 3,180,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,810,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In related news, Director P Mcglade David sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.01, for a total transaction of $1,912,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,004.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Liam Griffin sold 9,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.68, for a total value of $1,292,830.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,241 shares in the company, valued at $8,818,304.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 62,119 shares of company stock worth $9,038,129. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the third quarter valued at $984,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 810.0% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 182 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 103.1% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 100.0% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SWKS shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $131.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target (up from $190.00) on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Benchmark lifted their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Skyworks Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.81.

NASDAQ SWKS opened at $139.36 on Friday. Skyworks Solutions has a twelve month low of $67.90 and a twelve month high of $158.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.28 billion, a PE ratio of 30.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $147.10 and its 200 day moving average is $135.22.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.33. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 24.13%. The company had revenue of $956.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $840.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 35.03%.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators, as well as wireless radio integrated circuits.

