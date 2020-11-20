Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Smart Sand in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Smart Sand from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.09.

Smart Sand stock opened at $1.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $74.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.22. Smart Sand has a 12 month low of $0.55 and a 12 month high of $2.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SND. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Smart Sand by 9.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 377,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 33,582 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Smart Sand by 265.7% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 39,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 28,796 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Smart Sand by 44.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 119,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 37,041 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Smart Sand by 15.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 385,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 52,910 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Smart Sand in the second quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Institutional investors own 19.37% of the company’s stock.

About Smart Sand

Smart Sand, Inc, integrated frac sand supply and services company, engages in the excavation, processing, and sale of sands or proppant for use in hydraulic fracturing operations in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It also operates SmartSystems, a wellsite proppant storage solution; and offers logistics services.

