SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) Shares Acquired by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) by 25.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in SmileDirectClub were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in SmileDirectClub in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in SmileDirectClub in the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in SmileDirectClub by 114.4% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 3,317 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in SmileDirectClub in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in SmileDirectClub by 342.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. 17.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SDC has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SmileDirectClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of SmileDirectClub from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of SmileDirectClub from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of SmileDirectClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.62.

NASDAQ SDC opened at $11.07 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 3.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.63. SmileDirectClub, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.64 and a 52-week high of $15.54.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.04. SmileDirectClub had a negative net margin of 25.06% and a negative return on equity of 37.67%. On average, analysts predict that SmileDirectClub, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

In other SmileDirectClub news, Director Richard F. Wallman acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.51 per share, with a total value of $127,650.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kyle Wailes acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.69 per share, for a total transaction of $153,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 1,976,260 shares of company stock valued at $15,934,156 over the last three months. 66.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SmileDirectClub Company Profile

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates a teledentistry platform that provides member's with a customized clear aligner therapy treatment in the United States and internationally. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment proprietary with a network of 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck.

