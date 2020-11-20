SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Stake Reduced by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC cut its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 95.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 892 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 17,913 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SEDG. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 2.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 70,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,653,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,861 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,340,000 after purchasing an additional 6,193 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 72.5% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,871 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,203,000 after purchasing an additional 6,670 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SolarEdge Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 61,630 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,553,000 after purchasing an additional 17,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

SEDG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $128.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $191.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. JMP Securities cut shares of SolarEdge Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Northland Securities cut shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $180.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $206.06.

SEDG stock opened at $244.05 on Friday. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.02 and a 1 year high of $317.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $263.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $191.31. The firm has a market cap of $12.50 billion, a PE ratio of 71.78, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.73.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $338.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.36 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 20.76%. SolarEdge Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, VP Meir Adest sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.89, for a total transaction of $1,224,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 310,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,147,810.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Yoav Galin sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.68, for a total transaction of $2,324,160.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 160,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,996,353.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 100,351 shares of company stock valued at $20,138,391. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

About SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, smart energy management solutions, and a cloud-based monitoring platform.

Recommended Story: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.