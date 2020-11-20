South Star Mining Corp. (STS.V) (CVE:STS) Stock Price Up 22.2%

South Star Mining Corp. (STS.V) (CVE:STS)’s stock price rose 22.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. Approximately 145,111 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 78% from the average daily volume of 81,658 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The firm has a market cap of $3,669.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.04 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.04.

About South Star Mining Corp. (STS.V) (CVE:STS)

South Star Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Brazil. It is developing the Santa-Cruz Graphite project that consists of 13 licenses covering an area of approximately 13,316 hectares is located in Bahia State, Brazil. The company was formerly known as STEM 7 Capital Inc and changed its name to South Star Mining Corp.

