Sparton Resources Inc. (SRI.V) (CVE:SRI) Trading Down 25%

Sparton Resources Inc. (SRI.V) (CVE:SRI) shares dropped 25% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. Approximately 662,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 334% from the average daily volume of 152,593 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.05. The stock has a market cap of $3.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.25.

About Sparton Resources Inc. (SRI.V) (CVE:SRI)

Sparton Resources Inc, an exploration and development stage company, engages in the exploration and evaluation of properties in Canada and China. It has an option agreement to acquire interest in the Bruell Gold Property comprises 20 claims located in Vauquelin Township, Quebec; and Matachewan Gold Property, including 3 mining leases located in northern Ontario.

