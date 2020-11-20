SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Stock Position Decreased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 46.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 373,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 329,829 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $66,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Anderson Fisher LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 88.7% during the 3rd quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Savior LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD opened at $175.16 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $174.25. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $136.12 and a 52 week high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Article: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.