SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,481 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPYG. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 47.2% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3,524.1% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 26.0% in the second quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period.

SPYG stock opened at $52.69 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $30.39 and a twelve month high of $54.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.79.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

