SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF (NYSEARCA:MMTM) Shares Bought by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF (NYSEARCA:MMTM) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,215 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,120 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 27.04% of SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF worth $20,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cardan Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF by 7.1% during the third quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 43,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,878 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 42,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 9,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 2,424 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF by 758.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 3,779 shares during the period. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $338,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF stock opened at $154.88 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.05. SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF has a 12 month low of $94.68 and a 12 month high of $159.89.

