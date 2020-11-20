SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR) Shares Sold by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC lowered its stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR) by 9.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 173,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,114 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 1.56% of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF worth $15,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Choate Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1,161.1% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $52,000.

XAR stock opened at $105.88 on Friday. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.27 and a fifty-two week high of $119.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $92.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.64.

