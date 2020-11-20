SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT) Sets New 1-Year High at $57.07

SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $57.07 and last traded at $56.88, with a volume of 39903 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $56.28.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.37.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Intrua Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,485,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 71.2% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 26,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 11,060 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,738,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 126,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,231,000 after purchasing an additional 13,097 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 600,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,781,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Retail ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:XRT)

SPDR S&P Retail ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Retail Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the retail sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index. The Fund invests in industries, such as apparel retail, automotive retail, food retail, department stores, Internet retail, general merchandise stores, drug retail, and hypermarkets and super centers.

