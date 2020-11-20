Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (SPX.L) (LON:SPX) Price Target Increased to GBX 9,800 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (SPX.L) (LON:SPX) had its target price upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 9,500 ($124.12) to GBX 9,800 ($128.04) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a hold rating and set a £100 ($130.65) price objective on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (SPX.L) in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (SPX.L) in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a hold rating and set a £100 ($130.65) price objective on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (SPX.L) in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (SPX.L) currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 8,772.31 ($114.61).

LON:SPX opened at £116.20 ($151.82) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of £114.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of £104.58. The stock has a market cap of $8.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 50.62. Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc has a 1 year low of GBX 7,470 ($97.60) and a 1 year high of £121.05 ($158.15). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.20, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.26.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (SPX.L) Company Profile

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for the users of industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical heating and temperature management systems, and pumps and fluid path technologies. It offers industrial and commercial steam systems, including condensate management, controls, and thermal energy management products and solutions for heating and curing, cleaning and sterilizing, hot water generation, space heating, and humidification; electrical process heating and temperature management solutions, such as industrial heaters and systems, heat tracing, and various component technologies; and peristaltic and niche pumps and associated fluid path technologies, including pumps, tubing, and specialty filling systems and products for single-use applications.

