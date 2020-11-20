Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) Stock Position Decreased by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) by 47.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,836 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 15,130 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Spire were worth $895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SR. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. grew its position in Spire by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 8,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of Spire by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 39,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Spire by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,036 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Spire by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Spire by 72.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. 79.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SR opened at $63.39 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.72 and its 200-day moving average is $62.26. Spire Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.58 and a 12 month high of $87.96. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The utilities provider reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.04. Spire had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 8.50%. As a group, research analysts predict that Spire Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is a positive change from Spire’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. Spire’s dividend payout ratio is 66.76%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Spire from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Spire from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Sidoti downgraded shares of Spire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Spire from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Spire from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.30.

Spire Profile

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in marketing natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

