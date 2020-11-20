Spire (NYSE:SR) Updates FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Spire (NYSE:SR) issued an update on its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 4.00-4.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.04.

SR stock opened at $63.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 54.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.26. Spire has a 52 week low of $50.58 and a 52 week high of $87.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The utilities provider reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.04. Spire had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 4.03%. On average, analysts anticipate that Spire will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. This is an increase from Spire’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Spire’s payout ratio is 66.76%.

SR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Spire from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised Spire from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Sidoti downgraded Spire from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Spire from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Spire from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spire has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $75.30.

About Spire

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in marketing natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

