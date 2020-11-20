Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) Downgraded to Neutral at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) was downgraded by equities researchers at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have a $33.00 target price on the aerospace company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $28.00. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 1.26% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on SPR. Wolfe Research upgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Cowen upgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Spirit AeroSystems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.45.

SPR stock opened at $32.59 on Wednesday. Spirit AeroSystems has a fifty-two week low of $13.69 and a fifty-two week high of $92.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.71. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.37 and a beta of 1.39.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The aerospace company reported ($1.34) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.34). The firm had revenue of $806.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $772.99 million. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 6.11% and a negative net margin of 3.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 58.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Spirit AeroSystems will post -4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPR. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,726,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 6,064.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,282,243 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $24,247,000 after buying an additional 1,261,443 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 1,355.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,054,790 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,252,000 after purchasing an additional 982,333 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 422.5% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 962,690 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $23,047,000 after purchasing an additional 778,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the 2nd quarter worth $8,648,000. 80.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies commercial aero structures in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and related spares, as well as maintenance, repairs, and overhaul (MRO) services.

