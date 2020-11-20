Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Shares Bought by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank raised its position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,638 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Splunk were worth $872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 124.4% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 9,184 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after acquiring an additional 5,091 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Splunk in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,954,000. Nwam LLC purchased a new stake in Splunk in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $276,000. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Splunk in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $773,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Splunk in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $349,000. Institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

SPLK opened at $199.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The company has a market cap of $31.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.49 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $202.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $193.08. Splunk Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.92 and a fifty-two week high of $225.89.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The software company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.12) by $0.79. The business had revenue of $491.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.28 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 27.62% and a negative return on equity of 25.57%. Splunk’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Splunk Inc. will post -3.51 EPS for the current year.

SPLK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Splunk from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Splunk from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Splunk from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Splunk from $226.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Splunk from $250.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Splunk currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.00.

In other news, Director Graham Smith sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $95,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,729,230. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.18, for a total transaction of $133,126.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,718,555.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,057 shares of company stock valued at $19,136,139 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Inc develops and markets software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a real-time data platform, which include collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud, a cloud service for machine data.

