Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Shares Sold by Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its position in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 63.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,997 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 3,467 shares during the quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Splunk were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Splunk during the 3rd quarter worth $2,471,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Splunk in the 3rd quarter valued at about $179,000. Commerce Bank raised its stake in Splunk by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,638 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Splunk in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,632,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in Splunk by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 55,847 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $10,507,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752 shares during the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SPLK opened at $199.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $31.96 billion, a PE ratio of -48.49 and a beta of 1.57. Splunk Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.92 and a fifty-two week high of $225.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $202.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $193.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The software company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.12) by $0.79. The company had revenue of $491.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.28 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 25.57% and a negative net margin of 27.62%. The business’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Splunk Inc. will post -3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SPLK has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Splunk from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Splunk from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Splunk from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Splunk from $190.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Splunk from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Splunk currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.00.

In other news, CFO Jason Child sold 2,469 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.05, for a total transaction of $506,268.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 13,709 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.10, for a total value of $2,989,932.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 100,057 shares of company stock valued at $19,136,139. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Inc develops and markets software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a real-time data platform, which include collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud, a cloud service for machine data.

