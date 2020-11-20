Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Stake Increased by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,538 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Splunk were worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in Splunk during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in Splunk during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Splunk during the third quarter valued at $38,000. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Splunk by 100.0% during the third quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. increased its stake in Splunk by 181.4% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 197 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Splunk alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SPLK opened at $199.28 on Friday. Splunk Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.92 and a twelve month high of $225.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $31.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.49 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $202.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $193.08.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The software company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.12) by $0.79. Splunk had a negative net margin of 27.62% and a negative return on equity of 25.57%. The company had revenue of $491.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. Splunk’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Splunk Inc. will post -3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on SPLK. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Splunk from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Splunk from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Splunk from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Splunk from $180.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Splunk from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $178.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Splunk currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.00.

In other Splunk news, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 13,709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.10, for a total transaction of $2,989,932.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Timothy Tully sold 8,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.92, for a total value of $1,622,278.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 131,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,564,652.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,057 shares of company stock valued at $19,136,139 over the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk Inc develops and markets software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a real-time data platform, which include collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud, a cloud service for machine data.

Read More: What is the significance of the death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK).

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.