Sprout Social (NYSE:SPT) Cut to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Sprout Social (NYSE:SPT) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report published on Tuesday, AR Network reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $51.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $34.00. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Sprout Social in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. They set a buy rating on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Sprout Social in a report on Thursday, October 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $43.90.

Get Sprout Social alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SPT opened at $44.55 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.48. Sprout Social has a one year low of $10.54 and a one year high of $52.65.

Sprout Social (NYSE:SPT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $33.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.01 million. The business’s revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.30) earnings per share.

In other Sprout Social news, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 17,000 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.10, for a total value of $579,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 4,000 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total transaction of $178,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 144,534 shares of company stock worth $5,793,867 over the last ninety days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Sprout Social during the third quarter worth $48,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Sprout Social during the third quarter worth $79,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Sprout Social during the second quarter worth $58,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 118.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sprout Social during the third quarter worth $134,000.

Sprout Social Company Profile

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

Read More: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for Sprout Social Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprout Social and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.