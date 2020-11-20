SRCOIN (SRCOIN) Reaches Market Cap of $166,336.04

SRCOIN (CURRENCY:SRCOIN) traded 24.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 20th. Over the last seven days, SRCOIN has traded up 12.8% against the U.S. dollar. One SRCOIN token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SRCOIN has a market cap of $166,336.04 and $1.00 worth of SRCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.18 or 0.00077520 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005486 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $79.96 or 0.00437125 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00023351 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005466 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003522 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00029267 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $513.87 or 0.02809384 BTC.

SRCOIN Token Profile

SRCOIN is a token. SRCOIN’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,052,048,084 tokens. SRCOIN’s official Twitter account is @SRCoin_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SRCOIN is www.srcoin.info. SRCOIN’s official message board is medium.com/@SRCOIN.

