Stabilus S.A. (STM.F) (ETR:STM) Given a €67.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €67.00 ($78.82) price objective on Stabilus S.A. (STM.F) (ETR:STM) in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €53.00 ($62.35) target price on shares of Stabilus S.A. (STM.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €34.00 ($40.00) target price on shares of Stabilus S.A. (STM.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Warburg Research set a €59.00 ($69.41) target price on shares of Stabilus S.A. (STM.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. UBS Group set a €63.00 ($74.12) target price on shares of Stabilus S.A. (STM.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €58.00 ($68.24) target price on shares of Stabilus S.A. (STM.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €55.67 ($65.49).

Get Stabilus S.A. (STM.F) alerts:

Shares of Stabilus S.A. (STM.F) stock opened at €58.30 ($68.59) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.91. Stabilus S.A. has a 1-year low of €28.62 ($33.67) and a 1-year high of €64.55 ($75.94). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €52.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of €47.14. The company has a current ratio of 5.30, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.65.

Stabilus S.A. (STM.F) Company Profile

Stabilus SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells gas springs and dampers, and electric tailgate opening and closing equipment in Europe, NAFTA, the Asia/Pacific, and internationally. The company offers non-locking, locking, and swivel chair gas springs; motion and vibration dampers; and electric motor drives and CAD-configurators, as well as services and spare parts.

Read More: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for Stabilus S.A. (STM.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stabilus S.A. (STM.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.