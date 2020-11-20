State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $12.94 Million Stock Holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 195,281 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of Lamb Weston worth $12,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LW. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 35.4% in the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 754 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 44.8% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 918 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. 96.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Lamb Weston stock opened at $71.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a PE ratio of 31.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.98, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $70.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.91. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.06 and a 52-week high of $96.32.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 12th. The specialty retailer reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $871.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $873.60 million. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 130.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. Analysts predict that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.80%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LW shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lamb Weston from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Lamb Weston from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.33.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as various customer labels.

