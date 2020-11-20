State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Increases Holdings in Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 260,895 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,670 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.13% of Concho Resources worth $11,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Concho Resources by 0.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,457,800 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $637,877,000 after buying an additional 58,775 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Concho Resources by 155.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,456,581 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $126,514,000 after buying an additional 1,494,029 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Concho Resources during the second quarter valued at $114,608,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its stake in Concho Resources by 8.0% during the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,753,801 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $77,377,000 after buying an additional 130,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Concho Resources by 5.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,228,188 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $63,252,000 after buying an additional 62,731 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. US Capital Advisors cut Concho Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Raymond James cut Concho Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. MKM Partners cut Concho Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. TD Securities cut Concho Resources from a “hold” rating to a “tender” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on Concho Resources in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.95.

NYSE:CXO opened at $57.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.17. Concho Resources Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.13 and a 52-week high of $93.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.24 billion, a PE ratio of -1.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.83.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.29. Concho Resources had a positive return on equity of 8.15% and a negative net margin of 294.71%. Equities analysts forecast that Concho Resources Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. Concho Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.23%.

Concho Resources Profile

Concho Resources Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's principal operating areas are located in the Permian Basin of West Texas and southeast New Mexico. As of December 31, 2019, its estimated proved reserves totaled 1.0 billion barrels of oil equivalent.

