State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Increases Stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,825 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.14% of Gartner worth $15,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IT. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,202,837 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $631,260,000 after buying an additional 1,053,755 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 1,072.4% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 379,074 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $47,365,000 after buying an additional 346,740 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gartner in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,691,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 594,559 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $72,138,000 after buying an additional 130,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ acquired a new position in shares of Gartner in the 3rd quarter valued at $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.55% of the company’s stock.

IT stock opened at $152.27 on Friday. Gartner, Inc. has a one year low of $76.91 and a one year high of $165.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.60 billion, a PE ratio of 63.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $134.13 and a 200-day moving average of $126.87.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.38. Gartner had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 41.76%. The company had revenue of $995.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $930.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Gartner from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Gartner from $126.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gartner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Gartner from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.71.

In other news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.30, for a total value of $156,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,629,144.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael P. Harris sold 1,426 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.53, for a total transaction of $187,561.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $903,611.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,130 shares of company stock valued at $8,594,195 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Gartner Company Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance; and research and analysis in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

