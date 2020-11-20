State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Lowers Position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 16.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,703 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,998 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.10% of Generac worth $11,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Generac by 4,092.1% in the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,537,196 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $999,923,000 after purchasing an additional 9,309,691 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Generac by 18.3% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,159,501 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $224,526,000 after buying an additional 179,357 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Generac by 12.8% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,064,436 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $206,117,000 after buying an additional 120,669 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Generac by 165.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 533,252 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,019,000 after buying an additional 332,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its stake in Generac by 48.7% during the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 441,021 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,400,000 after buying an additional 144,500 shares during the last quarter.

Get Generac alerts:

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.27, for a total value of $946,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 664,240 shares in the company, valued at $125,720,704.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Erik Wilde sold 3,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.76, for a total value of $761,054.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,537 shares in the company, valued at $2,220,778.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,611 shares of company stock valued at $2,776,054 in the last three months. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GNRC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $238.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Generac from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Stephens started coverage on Generac in a report on Friday, October 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Argus started coverage on Generac in a report on Monday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on Generac in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Generac currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.62.

NYSE:GNRC opened at $216.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $211.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.77. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.50 and a 52-week high of $234.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.62 billion, a PE ratio of 46.71, a P/E/G ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.03.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.33. Generac had a return on equity of 34.03% and a net margin of 12.75%. The business had revenue of $701.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.62 million. Equities analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

Featured Article: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.