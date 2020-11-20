State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Purchases 3,770 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 571,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,770 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $14,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in shares of ONEOK by 180.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of ONEOK by 106.3% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of ONEOK by 59.3% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of ONEOK by 191.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,356 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. 66.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:OKE opened at $33.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 2.02. ONEOK, Inc. has a one year low of $12.16 and a one year high of $78.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.48.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.11. ONEOK had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 7.24%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd were paid a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 30th. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.23%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 121.82%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OKE. ValuEngine cut ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Bank of America cut ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on ONEOK from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on ONEOK from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ONEOK has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.26.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

