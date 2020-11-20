State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Raises Position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 525,681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,510 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.14% of NiSource worth $11,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in shares of NiSource during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of NiSource during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of NiSource by 25.1% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of NiSource during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of NiSource by 351.5% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 2,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 2,285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Daniel A. Creekmur sold 4,114 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.29, for a total transaction of $99,929.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,947.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Charles Edward Shafer II sold 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $37,125.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,162.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE NI opened at $23.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a PE ratio of -29.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.32. NiSource Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.56 and a 12-month high of $30.46.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. NiSource had a positive return on equity of 11.63% and a negative net margin of 4.96%. On average, equities analysts predict that NiSource Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NI shares. Barclays raised NiSource from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on NiSource from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Bank of America raised NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised NiSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on NiSource from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.50.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

