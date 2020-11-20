Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,844,912 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 179,093 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 10.86% of Steel Dynamics worth $654,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in STLD. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the third quarter valued at about $77,000. CX Institutional raised its position in Steel Dynamics by 63.9% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 3,179 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in Steel Dynamics by 3,586.2% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,207 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the second quarter valued at about $103,000. 81.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

STLD opened at $35.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.80. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.98 and a 52 week high of $37.33. The company has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a PE ratio of 15.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 13.40%. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.26%.

STLD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Steel Dynamics from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. BidaskClub upgraded Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.33.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including rounds, angles, flats, reinforcing bars, and channels and specialty steel sections.

Featured Article: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.