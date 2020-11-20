Stephens Boosts Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) Price Target to $20.00

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) had its price target lifted by Stephens from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, AR Network reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

KRUS has been the topic of several other research reports. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Kura Sushi USA from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Kura Sushi USA from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Kura Sushi USA in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kura Sushi USA from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.29.

Shares of NASDAQ KRUS opened at $15.70 on Tuesday. Kura Sushi USA has a 1-year low of $5.07 and a 1-year high of $28.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.70 and a 200-day moving average of $14.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The company has a market capitalization of $130.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.02 and a beta of 2.11.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.24). Kura Sushi USA had a negative return on equity of 16.12% and a negative net margin of 16.43%. Research analysts expect that Kura Sushi USA will post -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KRUS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Kura Sushi USA during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,413,000. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in Kura Sushi USA by 17.4% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 599,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,559,000 after buying an additional 88,790 shares in the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Kura Sushi USA during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,136,000. Cannell Capital LLC raised its stake in Kura Sushi USA by 115.0% during the third quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 156,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after buying an additional 83,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Kura Sushi USA by 4,968.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 47,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 46,801 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.02% of the company’s stock.

Kura Sushi USA

Kura Sushi USA, Inc operates revolving sushi bar restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Japanese cuisine and a revolving sushi service model. It operates 24 restaurants in five states. The company was formerly known as Kula Sushi USA, Inc and changed its name to Kura Sushi USA, Inc in October 2017.

