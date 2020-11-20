Stephens Downgrades Foundation Building Materials (NYSE:FBM) to Equal Weight

Stephens downgraded shares of Foundation Building Materials (NYSE:FBM) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays cut shares of Foundation Building Materials from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Foundation Building Materials from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Foundation Building Materials from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.63.

FBM opened at $19.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $830.44 million, a P/E ratio of 18.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.64. Foundation Building Materials has a 12 month low of $7.99 and a 12 month high of $21.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Foundation Building Materials (NYSE:FBM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. Foundation Building Materials had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The business had revenue of $521.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $532.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Foundation Building Materials will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBM. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Foundation Building Materials by 254.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 3,819 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Foundation Building Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at about $163,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Foundation Building Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at about $176,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Foundation Building Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at about $184,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Foundation Building Materials by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 16,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 2,795 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

Foundation Building Materials Company Profile

Foundation Building Materials, Inc distributes building products in the United States and Canada. It offers wallboard, suspended ceiling system, and metal framing products. The company also provides complementary and other products, tools, and accessories, such as wallboard accessories, stucco and finishing systems, safety accessories, fasteners, insulations, doors, and roofing products.

