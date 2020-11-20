STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Shares Acquired by Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,964 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in STERIS were worth $1,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of STERIS during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its position in shares of STERIS by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 209 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of STERIS by 72.7% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 209 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of STERIS during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of STERIS by 104.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 260 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

STERIS stock opened at $194.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.71. STERIS plc has a one year low of $105.69 and a one year high of $196.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $184.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.26. The company has a market capitalization of $16.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.48 and a beta of 0.66.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.21. STERIS had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The company had revenue of $756.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $719.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that STERIS plc will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 23rd. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.37%.

In related news, SVP Cary L. Majors sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Walter M. Rosebrough, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.39, for a total transaction of $1,813,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 71,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,952,152.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,602 shares of company stock valued at $9,783,141 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on STE. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on STERIS from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on STERIS from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Stephens increased their price objective on STERIS from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.50.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

