SThree plc (STEM.L) (LON:STEM) Shares Gap Down to $312.00

SThree plc (STEM.L) (LON:STEM)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $312.00, but opened at $300.00. SThree plc (STEM.L) shares last traded at $304.85, with a volume of 47,290 shares traded.

The stock has a market cap of $320.22 million and a P/E ratio of 12.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 261.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 253.10.

About SThree plc (STEM.L) (LON:STEM)

SThree plc provides permanent and contract specialist staffing services for information and communication technology, banking and finance, energy, engineering, and the life science sectors. It offers permanent, contract, project, retained, and executive search recruitment solutions, as well as support and mobility services.

Featured Story: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for SThree plc (STEM.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SThree plc (STEM.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.