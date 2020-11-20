Summit Industrial Income REIT (CVE:SMU.UN) Price Target Increased to C$14.25 by Analysts at CIBC

Summit Industrial Income REIT (CVE:SMU.UN) had its target price boosted by CIBC from C$14.00 to C$14.25 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on SMU.UN. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$11.75 to C$13.75 in a report on Monday, August 17th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Monday, August 17th. National Bank Financial set a C$15.25 price objective on Summit Industrial Income REIT and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th.

Summit Industrial Income REIT has a twelve month low of C$5.22 and a twelve month high of C$12.00.

